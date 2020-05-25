Samoa’s new Chief Justice quarantined at Orator Hotel

He will stay at the Orator Hotel near Tuanaimato for his 14 day quarantine.

Perese along with several other passengers selected by Air New Zealand and described as VIPs, arrived in Faleolo International Airport on Friday afternoon.

The newly appointed and yet-to-be-sworn-in Chief Justice was first taken to Le Manumea hotel near Vailima on Friday afternoon.

He and others were then transferred on the same evening. Some were taken to Samoana Hotel across from Apia Park, while the CJ was taken to the Orator Hotel.

The owner of Orator Hotel, Fiaailetoa Charlotte Brunt said their hotel is now officially closed since the CJ checked in to be qarantined, including their restaurant and popular Sunday toanai.

“No other guests and no service such as bar and food available to outside guests from Friday 22 May 2020 for Orator Hotel. Our staff has been fully notified about this and we do not have Sunday Toonai as well”.