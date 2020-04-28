Samoa’s Saint Joseph’s college introduces online learning to students

Former students of the institution took it on as a project to get the teachers and the students to sign up on the online platform.

A Class of 1997 representative overseeing the project, Toleafoa Chris Brown, said the Saint Joseph's Principal and staff have also assisted to make it possible.

"We are moving to use the Moodle for parents, teachers and students. This way parents can actually see and monitor if their children are attending classes and using their phones wisely.

This platform is for St. Joseph's only and we called it the SJC E-learning portal," he said.

"We don't have to wait for the official launch, so we have set up the students accounts but we were trying to look at ways to get the students to access it. As we all know, we have our SOE orders so we need to look at ways that we don't breach the SOE orders and get fined.”

Mr Brown is the coordinator for the E-learning platform at the Saint Joseph's College.

The college has set up students accounts and it is expected to launch its Moodle platform.