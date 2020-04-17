Samoa 2020 ANZAC Day Service cancelled

The New Zealand High Commission and Australia High Commission in Samoa as well as the Samoa RSA advised the public of the cancellation.

“Instead, at dawn on Saturday 25 April 2020, we encourage you all to take a moment, wherever you may be, to remember the fallen and acknowledge the thousands of people who have served, or who are currently serving, in our armed forces.”

“This is the time to focus on our whanau and aiga, and to draw on the values of service, sacrifice and support — as we have collectively throughout history during periods of war, adversity, strife and natural disaster — to keep us all safe,” a notice read.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

Lest We Forget.”

