Samoa activates National Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19

The Proclamation of Emergency period is from 21 March to 4 April 2020.

The activation of NEOC is part of Samoa’s National Emergency Response Plan as per the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) under the National Disaster and Emergency Act 2007.

NEOC will be the focal point providing collaboration and operational coordination amongst all stakeholders, with advice and technical guidance from the Ministry of Health for the duration of the Emergency Period.

Public Information and Awareness

The Public is advised to only share information and notices from the following official sources:

Government of Samoa website: www.samoagovt.ws

Ministry of Health Website: www.health.gov.ws

Facebook: @samoagovt @publichealthsamoa

Twitter: @samoagovt

The Orders of Emergency, health awareness information, as well as updated Health Travel Advisories are also available on these platforms.

Helpline for information and enquiries

The Health Coronavirus 24-hour Call Centre is still operational for any information or queries on COVID-19: #21183, #21176, #21173, #22914, #22241, #24402.

A Toll Free number 800-6440 has also been established to assist the public in COVID-19 related enquiries.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) 997 line is also available for enquiries.

Prevention is Better than Cure

The public also needs to do its part to protect Samoa by adhering to the Orders of Emergency in place and by doing the following:

1. WASH your hands regularly with soap and clean water or alcohol-based hand rub.

2. COVER coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it into a bin and wash your hands after.

3. AVOID touching your eyes, nose and mouth

4. CALL a healthcare provider if you feel sick for medical advice

5. AVOID unnecessary travel

6. AVOID mass gatherings and keep a distance of 1-2 meters from people with flu-like symptoms.

7. CLEAN frequently touched surfaces (i.e. door knobs, counters, phones).

8. AVOID UNNECCESSARY visits to hospital, unless seeking medical assistance.

9. AVOID sharing eating and drinking utensils (i.e. kava cups, cups, spoons etc.)