Samoa aims to turn agriculture and fisheries sector to commercial entity

Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi made the following announcement after the government secured USD$23.55 million in grants over a period of 5 years to support the development to the sector.

“Our Government’s initiative to seek funding through partnership with the World Bank and IFAD has seen the realization of Samoa Agriculture and Fisheries Productivity and Marketing Project (SAFPROM).”

“Through this investment in our farmers and fishers, it is the hope of our Government that Samoa can truly turn the agriculture and fisheries sector into a commercial entity. Which would help us address food and nutrition insecurity issues, create employment through our own land and marine resources, increase our exports and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Tuilaepa said.

SAFPROM’s development objective is to increase the productivity and access to markets by selected producers, to improve management of targeted productive natural resources and, in the event of an Eligible Crisis or Emergency and to provide an immediate response to the Eligible Crisis or Emergency.

The Samoa PM adds that SAFPROM supports the development of agriculture as a commercial entity, at the same time promote that balance to ensure farming systems, which not only generate income, but are resilient and environmentally sustainable.

“The project’s activities will be expected to support the development of infrastructure which will help the growth of agriculture in Samoa. It will support the development of plantation roads in selected villages in Savaii and the construction of a veterinarian lab and a new office complex for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Savaii.”

“It will also support the construction of a packhouse to be used by exporters of Savaii. It will also support the most vulnerable farmers in Savaii, to improve their farming practices and become more financially secure. Our Government has always preached that “what is good for Upolu is also good for Savaii” hence the bulk of the activities of SAFPROM being in Savaii is a testimony of our Government’s commitment to continue putting those words into action,’ he said

The Prime Minister said the project will also complete the development of the Samoa Static Slaughter Unit in Upolu.

“This project started under the Samoa Agriculture Competitiveness Enhancement Project or SACEP, which was funded by the World Bank and completed in 2018. The project is also expected to revive its Matching Grant Scheme which was also started under SACEP and it encourages the involvement of women and youth.”

The Samoa Government has been pushing for the development of agriculture to become an agri-business venture and securing funds to continue those activities.

“First through SACEP and now through SAFPROM. The efforts of our Government will be fruitless if our people and especially our youth do not utilize these opportunities to build their farms to a level where we are no longer just subsistence but where we are commercial.”

“These funding opportunities are only short term, but if used wisely, it can create long term sustainability for our economy. I can see youth represented during this launch and I encourage you to create a movement and turn our soil into the gold that it contains.”

The Government teamed up with World Bank and International Fund for Agriculture to launch the SAFPROM, Friday.