Samoa Airways announce special airfare rates between Upolu and Savaii

Flights between Faleolo and Maota in Salelologa had been previously announced to begin today (Friday).

However, according the airline has taken to social media to announce that the services will now start on 11 September 2020.

Travellers should note, however, that the $89 tala one-way fare is for travel and bookings until 8 October or until seats run out.

The airline has confirmed that there will be one flight on Monday morning, departing Faleolo at 9am, returning from Maota at 9.40am. There is a second flight on Friday afternoon to depart Faleolo at 4pm and return at 4.40pm from Maota.