Samoa Airways to begin new service between Upolu and Savai'i

As Polynesian Airlines, the Samoan carrier used to fly from Fagalii to Maota airports as well as Asau but the service was discontinued in the late 1990's.

At one time, there were also direct flights from American Samoa to Savai'i.

According to a press statement, the new flights aim to develop the tourism market on Savai'i.

Samoa Airways chief executive, Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala, said that it was a good time to make new routes and offer more options to their customers.

President of Samoa Hotel Association and Savaii businessman, Tupai Saleimoa Vaai, said the flights would be a huge boost for the island.

"From the industry side we are ready to come to the table with Samoa Airways and make this work," Tupai said.

"We are thankful that the airways to Savaii are open again and our commitment is to utilise this access while ensuring our national carrier is looked after."

Samoa Airways aims to begin services by the end of March.