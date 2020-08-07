Samoa Airways flight attendant returns to farming

The former Samoa Airways flight attendant had to make a life changing decision in order to adapt to the new normal.

The 27-year-old has returned to his first love of plantation work and tour guide at Lalotalie River Retreat in his village.

“I have been working on the plantations my whole life. Even though I travelled with my job I’ve never forgotten where I started and I’ve always come back to the village.”

“My family loves working on the plantations and we are still growing taro for export” he added

“Even when I had my days off from Samoa Airways I always came back to the plantation and planted taros.”

The only anxiety Faitua had when Samoa Airways ceased flight services was the fear of income loss.

Faitua has taken up the lead tour guide position at Lalotalie River Retreat under the guidance of his uncle, Olsen Va’afusuaga who owns ECAT (Eco-adventure Tours).

“I was a little worried in the beginning when Samoa Airways stopped operating but then I remembered that I have tour guiding at ECAT Adventures at Lalotalie and our family land to fall back on. I’m very grateful that I have been able to come back and work with my uncle Olsen at Lalotalie and also focus on the many environmental projects that we work on as a village.”

“I love to meet new people who are interested in our way of life here in Samoa.”

“I share with them my knowledge of plants and animals in the forests as well as our cultural cooking traditions when we make the umu for groups who stay at Lalotalie.”

Although the future still remains uncertain for Faitua’s flight attendant career while borders remain closed and the confirmation of Samoa Airways new aircraft is still pending, this young leader is optimistic and looks forward to wearing the uniform of the national carrier again.

Until that day, Faitua will continue to work on the land, serving his family and his village while leading the youth in their latest environment protection project focusing on developing and protecting the mangroves.

“I love working in the village because I grew up here in the jungle. I don’t like staying in the house and doing nothing – I just love working.”