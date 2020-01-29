Samoa Airways introduces new online Payment Option

POLi Pay has gone live on the Samoa Airways website and is available to customers in New Zealand and Australia, who can now securely pay for their travel using online bank transfer.

Samoa Airways General Manager Commercial, Robert Rounds says that the new online payment solution was introduced to give customers more payment options and enhance their travel experience with Samoa Airways,

“With the new service enhancement - more customers who were unable to make an online purchase on our website booking because they did not have access to credit cards, will now have a more flexible payment method.” Said Rounds

“POLi Pay offers flexibility and is also a user friendly service.”

He adds “This new solution is a natural progression for us and is part of our commitment at Samoa Airways to continually improve on our products and services to better enhance our customers’ travel experience.”

Photo supplied