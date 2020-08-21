Samoa Airways relaunches flights to Savai’i

The service will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline’s CEO Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala said, "The launch of Savai’i services is to support growing demand for a more convenient travel option to and from the market. It is also a way to build support for local corporate businesses and considering the current pandemic, a way to support local tourism operators with a quick weekend get away from 'Upolu' option.

He also stated, "The service is a good example of our Government’s commitment to improving travel for our own people".

The airline will be working with local hotel operators on the ground to build weekend packages to support the industry on Savaii.

The airline's General Manager Commercial, Leuluaialii Robert Rounds said, "The airline intends to work towards continued growth in the tourism industry. The current pandemic does see us pushing local tourism harder; however, the operation sets the base for Savai’i to be market ready when borders do open up".

The service will be available for sale at Samoa Airways Sales Office in Apia and later on through the airline’s website.

For people wanting to buy tickets out of Savai’i, customers can call and book themselves through the airlines Apia Sale's office and deposit payment into the airlines bank account in Savai’i.

"This is a tentative measure for now till we have set up a proper sales agent in Savai’i, “said Leuluaialii.

Schedules for the service are as follows

Weekly: Monday departing Faleolo at 9.00am arriving at Maota at 9.10am and departing Maota at 9.40am and arriving at Faleolo at 9.50am

Weekly: Friday departing Faleolo at 4.00pm arriving at Maota at 4.10pm and departing Maota at 4.40pm and arriving at Faleolo at 4.50pm. (schedules subject to change)

Photo Samoa Airways