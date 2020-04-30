Samoa Airways to review suspension of flights in May

Chief Executive Officer, Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala made the clarification in response to recent media enquiries regarding the airlines’ online bookings website.

He said the airline has withdrawn all services till end of June 2020 to comply with government sanctioned flight bans.

A further review will be undertaken again next month in consultation with our Government.

According to the CEO, the airline is prepared to extend flight cancellations beyond June 2020 as a further precaution to protect our people and our beautiful country from the spread of covid-19 virus.

All customers whose flights are affected from March through June are subject to waivers that are already in place and this information is provided on our website.

“Samoa Airways continues to support our customers and keep them informed with up to date information regarding travel notices - it is for this reason why the official Samoa Airways website will remain active.”

Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala said, “It is also important to note that aside from Samoa Airways other airlines also continue to sell their services to/from Apia on their own websites, some as early as June 2020.”

“The airline is currently in the process of negotiating an aircraft and working to have that ready when borders are re-opened. Samoa Airways will release a separate statement once negotiations are complete.”

The public is being encouraged to keep well-informed about future travel notices by regularly checking the Samoa Airways website, in particular, the online central resource for Covid -19 related travel information:

www.samoaairways.com/covid19/