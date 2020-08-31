Samoa celebrates successful completion of Vaisigano Bridge

Prime Minister, Tuilaepa i Sailele Malielegaoi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, Terasawa Genichi were the chief guests at the event last Friday.

The project was initiated to support speedy reconstruction and recovery from consecutive cyclones in past years with the most recent severe Cyclone Evan in 2012, and Cyclone Gita in 2018, which significantly damaged the country’s infrastructure.

The bridge design was constructed using Japanese advanced technology and executed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The bridge is a hope that it will help expedite recovery in the surrounding communities in times of natural disasters.

It also stands firm as a symbol of friendship between Japan and Samoa.

The two Governments signed an agreement for the Japanese grant assistance of to be provided for major infrastructure reconstruction for the Vaisigano Bridge in 2017.