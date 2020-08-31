 

Samoa celebrates successful completion of Vaisigano Bridge

BY: Loop Pacific
13:37, August 31, 2020
25 reads

The people of Samoa and the Japanese Government celebrated the successful completion of the $44 million tala worth Vaisigano Bridge Project at a handover ceremony in Apia.

Prime Minister, Tuilaepa i Sailele Malielegaoi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, Terasawa Genichi were the chief guests at the event last Friday. 

 The project was initiated to support speedy reconstruction and recovery from consecutive cyclones in past years with the most recent severe Cyclone Evan in 2012, and Cyclone Gita in 2018, which significantly damaged the country’s infrastructure.

 The bridge design was constructed using Japanese advanced technology and executed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). 

 The bridge is a hope  that it will  help  expedite  recovery  in  the  surrounding communities  in  times  of  natural  disasters.

It also  stands  firm  as  a  symbol  of friendship between Japan and Samoa.

The two Governments signed an agreement for the Japanese grant assistance of to be provided for major infrastructure reconstruction for the Vaisigano Bridge in 2017.

 

     

Source: 
Press Release
  • 25 reads