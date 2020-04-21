 

Samoa court sets bail hearing for alleged PM assassin

BY: Loop Pacific
05:45, April 21, 2020
In Samoa, a bail hearing is set for next Friday for a man jointly charged in a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister, Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi.

The accused, Lema'i Faioso Sione, was released from custody in early March, with his co-accused, Malele Atofu Paulo also known as Kingfaipopo when the court granted their bail application.

But Lema'i breached one of his bail conditions and was arrested and sent back to custody at Tanumalala prison.

On Monday, Lema'i appeared via video link from prison when his application for bail was called for mention, according to his lawyer.

Court coverage by local media is not allowed because of the five people limit in courts under the state of emergency requirements because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lema'i and Malele's case is scheduled for a full hearing in November.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
