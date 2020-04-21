Samoa Customs seize package containing cocaine

According to Samoa Police Service, the police digital test device was used to confirmed a preliminary detection of the white product to be cocaine.

The product and package originated from Mexico.

It is estimated to weigh more than 200grams with an estimated street value worth around $250 thousand.

Samoa Police in collaboration with Customs are now investigating the matter fully before filing any criminal charges.

Samoa police said, “As we face the threat of COVID-19, as law enforcers we understand that crime never stops. Often in situations like the threat of the corona virus, criminals will use the opportunity to continue with their criminal activities.”

The public is advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Samoa Police.

Photo supplied Samoa Police Service