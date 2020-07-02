Samoa delays Styrofoam ban

A nation-wide ban on the products was supposed to come into effect with businesses who continued to use or sell Styrofoam plates, containers and cups to face up to $US3700 fines or a six month prison term.

Individuals could also be fined up to $US1850 or face jail time.

However the government now said the ban had been postponed until further notice due to the already negative economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses were still being advised not to import styrofoam products in preparation for the ban.

Once in place it would also extend to anyone planning to export Styrofoam products from Samoa.