Samoa eases some state of emergency restrictions

The Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, in announcing the changes, said the two meter social distancing rule remains, and other state of emergency restrictions should still be adhered to.

From today, ferries between the islands of Upolu and Savaii resume and will only run four times a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The bigger vessel can only take 60 passengers while the smaller boats can only carry 20 travelers.

Buses can operate in the morning until 5.30pm daily and can only carry 20 passengers.

Restaurants are back in business but must close at 9.30pm while cinemas and night clubs are still closed.

The Savalalo, Fugalei, Taufusi, Vaitele, and Salelologa markets have extended opening hours, as well as the fish market.

But markets can no longer operate on Sundays.

Supermarkets can also trade until 6 in the evening, Monday to Saturday but can only open on Sundays for three hours.