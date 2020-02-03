Samoa Education Ministry strives to improve quality of exam papers

There are plans for a course on writing and moderating exam papers that will be offered by the National University of Samoa.

The aim is to increase the number of certified examiners and moderators for the Samoa Secondary School Leaving Certificate National Examinations.

A total of 1825 students sat the SSLC exams in 2019.

According to results released by the ministry, 1690 or about 92 per cent of the students are able to pursue further studies at NUS this year.

This number also represents students who will be able to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at NUS.

There were 73 more students enrolled in Year 13 in 2019 compared to 2018.

The school year and external exams were affected by the measles epidemic and State of Emergency late last year.

Thousands of students were also involved in the 2019 Pacific Games as athletes and volunteers.