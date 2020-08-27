Samoa Elections Office receives 16 pre-polling applications

This was confirmed by Electoral Commissioner, Faimalo Mathew Lemisio prior to the by-elections that has been set for tomorrow.

The applications belonged to voters for the electoral constituency of Gagaifomauga No.3 that took advantage of the pre-polling options as allowed under the country’s amended election laws.

Superintendent of Police, Misa Tauveve Sefo Pati and his team monitored the sealed pre-polling box throughout the morning until noon.

According to the Office of the Electoral Commissioner only one of the 16 people who had applied to pre-poll was unable to cast their vote at the OEC’s Apia Office this morning, due to an unexpected illness. The rest were able to take advantage of pre-polling.

The by-election for Gagaifomauga No.3 is to fill a vacancy that arose when former Minister of Agriculture and former Speaker of Parliament, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt resigned from Parliament on 30 June this year.