Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told national radio 2AP it's probably the right time to end the lease.

The national airline last week suspended all flights indefinitely.

The 737-800 had been leased from Malindo Air because of delays caused by the worldwide grounding of the 737-Max aircraft.

Tuilaepa said the Covid-19-related groundings provided a good time to find a better plane.