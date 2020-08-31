Samoa explores repatriation options for scholarship students overseas

A Government statement said paramount to the Cabinet’s directive is the safety of student’s but most importantly for the students to satisfy all the necessary COVID Tests mandatory requirements for all returning residents’ to ensure that the country’s security is not compromised.

In his weekly television programme with TV3 and streamed live on Facebook, Prime Minister Tuilaepa. Sailele Malielegaoi said that one of the options will be to explore a direct flight from China transiting through Japan and Australia to uplift the students.

“The flight will be for students who have finished or completed their scholarship studies,” clarified the Prime Minister.

He noted that surveillance of international developments has shown improvements in China and Japan in controlling the virus due to their respective containments measures. But Cabinet is concerned with the virus progress in Australia. “We are monitoring these developments closely and when needed appropriate decisions will be made,” reassured the Prime Minister.

While the repatriation of Samoan scholarship students is one of the priorities, Tuilaepa did not mince words when addressing suggestions for Government to arrange a flight to repatriate Samoans from the United States via Hawaii and American Samoa.

“It’s not going to happen anytime soon,” responded the Prime Minister taking into account the high number of fatalities and confirmed cases in the United States.

He warns however that should Samoa has a confirmed COVID19 case, the Government will immediately reactivate stringent counter measures through the State of Emergency.

The Prime Minister added that he is also aware of “grievances by a few” and reiterated his call for Samoans overseas wanting to come home to be patient and think of the 200,000 lives of local residents first.

Except for scheduled cargo flights (no passengers) bringing in supplies all incoming flights have been suspended until further notice.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Tuilaepa. Sailele Malielegaoi