Samoa exporters threaten court action over Covid emergency restrictions

Association President Tagaloa Eddie Wilson said businesses across the country were on their knees and facing permanent closure.

Tagaloa said Cabinet should review State of Emergency orders and how they were restricting trade in an already strained economy.

He said the intention of the orders was good but they had been in place long enough and should now be done away with.

If the restrictions were not removed, Tagaloa said the association would start making demands for remedial action.

No cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Samoa to date.