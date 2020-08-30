Samoa extends State of Emergency

It was due to end on Monday but the extension was announced by the government Saturday.

Last week the government suspended all international flights and cancelled a repatriation flight from Auckland due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases there.

Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said he feared the practice of congregating in large numbers would likely see the coronavirus brought to Samoa.

The State of Emergency orders included the continued ban on Sunday trading and sailing between the Upolu and Savaii islands.