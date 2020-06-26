Samoa eyes international telecommunications business

Afamasaga Rico Tupa'i told parliament the aim is within reach now that the Manatua Cable is complete.

Samoa paid $US1.47 million dollars to be part of the Manatua system which connects Niue, the Cook Islands, Tahiti and French Polynesia.

It is Samoa's third submarine cable, alongside the Tui Samoa Cable and the ASH Cable, which connects to American Samoa.

Afamasaga said Samoa was looking to build an environment that attracts overseas companies.

He told parliament a call centre business, that could employ up to 300 people, had expressed an interest in moving to Samoa, while an accounting firm was also interested in setting up shop there.