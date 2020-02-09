Samoa Friendship Park to open in May

And despite the poor weather, it’s not dampening the enthusiasm and determination for the project to be completed.

Project Coordinator, Fiona Sapatu said, “Much of the landscaping has started, and the rain we have had has helped with plant growth but caused delay on some structural works for the Contractor."

“We have closed off the road at the back of the Government Building for works and improving the road as part of the Friendship Park project.

“We’re working hand in hand with our key stakeholders such as EPC, SWA and building custodians.

“And we reiterate our call for public support and to bear with us during construction time. Also we urge the public to keep out of fenced off areas for safety reasons due to heavy construction work taking place.”

The Friendship Park is a gift from the Huizhou Municipality in the People’s Republic of China. And it’s part of the Apia Waterfront Project behind the Government and Central Bank Buildings.

Photo Savali Newspaper