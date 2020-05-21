Samoa govt approach to dialogue on bills "secretive" says Law Society

Leiataualesa Komisi Koria said the Parliamentary Select Committee agreed at its May 4 hearing to take the three bills to village fono.

However, Leiataualesa said since then it has been very difficult to get further information about the process.

He said it's unusual that the Select Committee itself has said it will run the consultations.

He said this is normally handled by apolitical parties to ensure neutrality.

"We've been liaising with the office of the Legislative Assembly to try to find out exactly what the process will be for the Select Committee's work but we've found that the process has been quite secretive, if I can use that word," he said.