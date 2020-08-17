Samoa govt disputes Covid claims over death

The man collapsed at his home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Leulumoega District Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said the man completed 14 days of mandatory quarantine on 31 July after being repatriated from overseas.

It said he tested negative for Covid-19 before being allowed to go home.

The ministry said the man was not suffering from a severe medical condition, and that his family described him as being fit and healthy since his release from quarantine.

It said the family also attested that he had no signs of illness and had attended to his normal routines, including going to the plantation, during the week before his death.

The cause of death was being investigated by the coroner.

The ministry added that it was compulsory for all repatriated residents to test negative after their quarantine period before being released.

Returning residents must also test negative three days before arrival in Samoa.

As part of its Covid-19 Response Plan, the ministry said it was implementing precautionary measures, taking into account that the deceased was recently repatriated from overseas.

The public would be duly informed of any developments, it said.