 

Samoa govt MP urged to oppose his controversial bills

BY: Loop Pacific
05:57, May 23, 2020
28 reads

People in the Samoan constituency of Palauli west on Savaii have called on their MP, one of 48 government members, to make a strong stance in opposing three proposed bills.

Close to 20 village matai representing five villages in the constituency, met with their MP, Afoa Fale'ulu Mauli, to voice the constituency's opposition to the bills the government was trying to push through.

The meeting came after the Parliamentary Select Committee reviewing the proposed legislation started discussions in Savaii.

A member of the delegation, who did not want to be named, said at the meeting this morning the MP was warned of the consequences come next year's general election if he did not oppose the legislation, which included major changes to the judiciary.

 

Photo RNZ Pacific    

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa constituency
Opposition to bills
Reforms to judiciary
  • 28 reads