Samoa govt MP urged to oppose his controversial bills

Close to 20 village matai representing five villages in the constituency, met with their MP, Afoa Fale'ulu Mauli, to voice the constituency's opposition to the bills the government was trying to push through.

The meeting came after the Parliamentary Select Committee reviewing the proposed legislation started discussions in Savaii.

A member of the delegation, who did not want to be named, said at the meeting this morning the MP was warned of the consequences come next year's general election if he did not oppose the legislation, which included major changes to the judiciary.

Photo RNZ Pacific