Samoa govt to re-open casinos

The Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele said late last week that the state of emergency limits would be eased to allow bingo on Saturday only, and only until 5pm.

He said casinos can also now operate every day except Sunday, but with their hours of operation to be announced later.

The prime minister said there are still people from other countries in Samoa who want to play at the casinos.

Only foreigners and Samoans traveling from overseas are allowed to play in Samoa's casinos.

Tuila'epa said the government decided to reopen the casinos so workers who have gone unpaid can start earning again.