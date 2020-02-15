Samoa group on alert for threatening weather system

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent seven representatives to the US territory in anticipation of the severe weather.

The FEMA team will attend a briefing with territory officials to discuss the weather and possible response Saturday morning.

Joe LaPlante from the National Weather Service said there is a threatening system to the northwest of the Samoan island chain.

"If this does develop it will be moving to the southeast over us going into early next week so we are anticipating winds getting up to around 35, possibly to around 45 miles per hour."

"We are expecting windy conditions possibly to blow down trees, possible power outages and damage to roofs as well and other parts of the houses as well."

Mr LaPlante said flash flooding, landslides and high seas are also a threat.

The Samoa Meteorological service has also alerted locals there of the low pressure system hovering over the Samoas which has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.