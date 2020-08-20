 

Samoa health boss reveals mass grave site preparation

BY: Loop Pacific
07:06, August 20, 2020
Samoa's Director General of Health has revealed a number of government preparations to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, including a mass grave site.

Leausa Dr Take Naseri told reporters in the first pandemic press conference since March, that the government was not sitting around idly despite Samoa still being Covid-19 free.

Leausa revealed that a site was being prepared near the old Tafa'igata prison in case there was a local outbreak of the coronavirus which led to mass casualties.

He also said a second outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand was closely being monitored and the government was working on the possibility of new measures to protect the borders.

Cabinet was scheduled to consider further restrictions under the State of Emergency in the wake of the new Auckland cases.

Last week the government delayed repatriation flights.

     

