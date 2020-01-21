Samoa hit by heavy rain and strong winds

A met services advisory issued for the month of January to March 2020, forecast below average rainfall.

The same is forecast for the next six months of the year.

Average to below average rainfall was registered across the island in the September to November 2019 period.

The wettest station was Afulilo registereing 869.5mm, followed by Afiamalu with 812.8mm

The EL Nino-Southern Oscillation (E.N.S.O) remains neutral and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (I.O.D) event continues but has weakened.

“In the Pacific, positive anomalies between +1.00C and +1.50C recorded at the western to the central equatorial Pacific with an evident extension of this zone to the southeast across Tuvalu and Samoa,” the advisory said.

“Cool anomalies of sea surface temperature (SST) were observed between –0.50C to –1.50C around the southeast of PNG and parts of Vanuatu.”

“The latest values of the three key Nino indices in the tropical Pacific for the week ending 22 December were : Nino 3 +0.20C, Nino 3.4 +0.40C and Nino 4 +0.80C.”

Last year in the three monthly period of September to November 2019, the status of the rainfall recorded generally “average to below average”.

Afulilo received the highest total rainfall of 869.5mm followed by Afiamalu with 812.8mm. In contrast, the lowest total rainfall was recorded at Nuu with 333.4mm followed by Aopo with 378.0mm.

October recorded an abundance of rainfall evidently at the southern stations at Afulilo, Lepa, Lotofaga and Saoluafata.

The climate model consensus supports the continued neutral E.N.S.O SST values in the central Pacific with slightly elevated temperature at Nino 3.4 for early 2020.