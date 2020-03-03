Samoa hosts historic UN committee session

This week's session was the first time a UN human rights treaty body has held a meeting outside of Geneva or New York.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi addressed today's opening day saying he appreciated the move.

Tuilaepa said holding the event in Samoa was pleasing.

He said the meeting must recognise that a 'one size fits all' approach was not possible.

"Thus opportunities such as this...are critical to enhancing engagement of the Committee and key stakeholders in contextualised settings essential for implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

Tuilaepa said the ultimate goal was for deepened and more meaningful engagement to lead more effective implementation of human rights conventions.

He maintained that "as a global citizen", Samoa was committed to the promotion and protection of human rights of all people and to advancing efforts to uphold the rights of children.

During the meetings, the Committee will review three countries - the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Tuvalu. It will also hold a preparatory session for a future review of Kiribati.

Earlier during a preparatory event, local children pleaded for their voices to be heard.

The event included students delivering speeches on the role of Pacific children to influence change.

Samoan youth Marita Malifa said her generation wanted to be included in climate change discussions and research.

"As children, we are the least responsible, yet we are the most affected by climate change. We want to change this," she said.

"The situation does not mitigate the consequences that are presented to us children. We are unfairly inheriting this legacy of climate change because of the action of our elders."

Marita said young people needed to speak up.

"We should tell them. We should speak out and reach out and tell them that one day you will be gone and we will inherit this world. We are the future. We are the future and we need to be included."

Another youth, Christina Nansen, said children could also be involved in the beautification of local environments.

"By gathering the peers of today to continue to carry out this particular task, this will lead to a better state or outcome."

Christina said keeping the environment clean would attract more tourists to the country.

Celine Romeo spoke on the issue of discrimination.

"Speaking of a child from Samoa, we are facing discrimination everyday."

Celine said adults gave children limited opportunities to express themselves.

She claimed children were underestimated and encouraged others to stand up for themselves and to practice their rights to express their thoughts and opinions.