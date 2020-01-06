Samoa Land and Titles Court judges to undergo training

This is the first time such training is held locally and the intensive programme is tailored specially for professional development of lay judges.

This is part of a 5-year strategic training plan developed after a sponsored situational and training needs survey carried out in November 2019 upon a request by the Acting Chief Justice to the Judicial Pacific Participation Fund (JPPF) for professional assistance.

The training is funded by the Pacific Judicial Strengthening Initiative (PJSI) Programme and is facilitated by former Judge Tagaloa Enoka Puni and co-coordinated by the President of the Land and Titles Court, Fepuleai Attila Ropati, Acting Chief Justice Vui C Nelson and Senior District Judge, Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma.