Samoa to launch new address system

Senior government officials announced the project this week.

They told local media the first part of the project would see work start from the iconic town clock in Apia as a central point, working out in a two kilometre radius.

The project will also ensure those streets already with names will be signposted and street numbers displayed.

Between 100 and 150 sign posts are being commissioned to go around the town area before the project moves further on.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment chief executive Ulu Bismarck Crawley said zip codes would also be built into the new address system.

The draft plan will undergo consultation on issues such as which roads will be named and what.

Over $US11,000 been allocated for the start of the project.