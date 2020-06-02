Samoa Law Society asked to explain controversial bills

The society said a lack of government consultation had led to villages, churches and NGO's seeking reliable information elsewhere.

There had been plenty of public concern and uncertainty over the bills recently, with over 100 people protesting outside parliament last month when they were discussed at a Select Committee.

Dissent within the ruling Human Rights Protection Party over the bills had done little to quell fears.

The Law Society President, Leiataualesa Komisi Koria, told the Samoa Observer they had been providing focused information for people to understand the bills and their impact.

The bills would remove the Supreme Court's constitutional oversight of the customary Lands and Titles Court.

The UN Human Rights council last week joined calls from international human rights' watchers and legal associations condemning the bills.

The bills are approaching their third and final reading.