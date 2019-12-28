Samoa lifts Measles State of Emergency

Cabinet has also approved the State of Recovery for Samoa to commence immediately.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are tasked with the preparations of the Recovery Plan to be tabled for Cabinet’s consideration in a fortnight.

Cabinet has also instructed that all works, which were centralized and conducted by the National Emergency Operation Center, (NEOC) during the crisis are to be referred to the Health Emergency Operation Center for continuation.

The State of Emergency Orders came into effect in November as a result of the Measles Epidemic.

A Public Appeal supported by the United Nations will continue with the UN’s Resident Coordinator working together in close collaboration with the Government of Samoa.

More than 5500 people have been confirmed to have measles.

The epidemic has claimed 81 lives most of them children under the age of five years.