Samoa marine experts work on protecting marine areas

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment CEO, Ulu Bismarck said it is the first step to the long-term protection.

“As Samoa’s begins to develop a Marine Spatial Plan, under our National Ocean Strategy, it is essential that we know where our special and/or unique marine areas are. If we know where they are, we can better plan, manage and protect,” he said.

“Throughout Samoa, there is a lot of knowledge held by experts. By bringing these people together we stand the best chance of mapping Samoa’s unique marine biodiversity,” Mr Bismarck continued.

The four-year project to develop a marine spatial plan is hosted by the Samoan Government and supported by European Union’s Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) Initiative.

Technical support is being provided by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Oceania Regional Office (IUCN ORO).

"The EU is committed to partnerships with the Government of Samoa and IUCN to achieve social and economic objectives in an open and planned way. Marine spatial planning is a key tool to promote the sustainable development and growth of the maritime and coastal economies by balancing demands for development with the need to protect marine ecosystems”, said Christoph Wagner, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific.

Over thirty experts from across Samoa gathered in Apia for a one day workshop to map the country’s special and unique marine areas. These special and unique marine areas are home to a number of species and include habitats such as coral reefs, mangroves and seagrasses together with underwater mountains and valleys. Participants included stakeholders from relevant government ministries, NGOs and civil society organisations.

This workshop was hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with funding support from the European Union GCCA+ project and technical support from IUCN ORO.