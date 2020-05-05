Samoa Methodist church leaders delay annual conference

The delay also includes two of the church’s usual events held every July in advance of the main conference.

The other events that are also likely to be postponed are the Au-uso Felofani (mothers) Conference, the Christianity examinations for the Sunday school students, the graduations for the church ministers and other small annual gatherings.

The postponement of the July main conference follows several discussions by the church leaders which were also not possible due to the current pandemic.

The Methodist church has several affiliates located in American Samoa; parts of New Zealand encompassing South Auckland, North Auckland, Wellington, Southern New Zealand; Australian states including New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, the U.S. state of Hawaii and those on mainland America.

The churches will have to wait until July for further notice about the rescheduling of conference.