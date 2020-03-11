 

Samoa Ministry of Health, businesses and shipping industry discuss COVID-19

BY: Loop Pacific
14:27, March 11, 2020
The Public Health, Ministry of Health Samoa Deputy Director General Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen has met with the heads of the Samoa Shipping Industry in relation to the economic impact of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The meeting was coordinated and facilitated by the Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Industry under a request from Cabinet.

Representatives from Swire Shipping, Betham Brothers Enterprises Ltd (BBE), Transam, Pacific Forum Line (PFL), Petroleum Petrol Supplies (PPS) and Matson International met with the Ministry of Health last week to work towards a solution to ensure Samoa achieves a balance of protecting her boarders against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), while maintaining trade and more particularly essential supplies into the country such as food, petrol and others.

The dialogue focused specifically on solutions to address issues confronting the goods from ships coming into the country.

The Shipping Industry through the Samoa Chamber of Commerce will submit an Outcome document to the Ministry of Health and Cabinet for better communication and outline the processes moving forward for both government and the shipping industry.

The Samoa Chamber of Commerce said it values the work of the Ministry of Health and is excited to continue this partnership for the betterment of Samoa.

“The Chamber encourages continued dialogues to ensure that our people are protected from COVID-19,” a statement said.

Samoan wholesalers have begun rationing as delays in shipping related to COVID-19 restrictions cause disruptions to the supply of meat and poultry.

 

