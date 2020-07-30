Samoa Ombudsman warns over proposed Facebook ban

The Samoa Observer reports the Office of the Ombudsman issued a statement saying the move, suggested by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi would curtail freedom of speech and deprive Samoans of their fundamental entitlements.

Tuilaepa called for the ban earlier this month, saying Facebook has "too many faceless people spreading lies and defaming people".

Maiava also warned users of social media saying the whole of society needed to take responsibility for tackling hate speech propagated online.

He also pointed out that freedom of speech doesn't mean people having the right to say whatever they like.