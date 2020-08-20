Samoa Parliament sessions streamed live on YouTube

As of Tuesday this week, Parliament ceased the live feed on Facebook.

The new initiative by the Office of the Legislative Assembly is part of an effort to stop and dampen unpleasant and discourteous comments made towards Members of Parliament during its live proceedings on Facebook, which exemplifies a breach of respect towards leaders of our country.

The Office said it wishes to clarify that the initial purpose of its live feed is so that all Samoan citizens here and abroad have access to Parliament proceedings.

“However, due to receiving numerous spiteful comments made towards Members of Parliament on Facebook, it is our duty to protect the integrity of Parliament and Members thus the new initiative to install its live feed with YouTube.”

“We are assured that its live feed with YouTube is more secure and the best solution and way forward for its outreach purposes,” a statement said.

Photo Parliament of Samoa/Facebook