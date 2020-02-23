Samoa places blanket ban on cruise ship visits

In the latest travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Health on Friday, it said all cruise ships will not be granted entry into Samoa until further notice.

All other sea port entries will continue to be screened at the quarantine bouy before docking at Apia harbour.

Two weeks ago Samoa welcomed back its first cruise ship after a ban imposed following last year's measles outbreak.

The latest advisory continues to stress the conditions for all people to go through before they are allowed into the country.

These include filling in a Special Health Declaration Form inflight or upon arrival in Samoa and compulsory screenings of all arriving passengers.

Passengers originating from or transitting through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea must still spend 14 days self-quarantine at a country of last port that is free of coronavirus.

The same passengers must also undergo medical clearance within three days prior to final route to Samoa.