Samoa PM acknowledges Israel’s support

Tuilaepa made the comment in a meeting with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin in Fiji last week.

“We look forward to the new pilot programmes in agriculture in addition to existing programs as well as the food security alliance. We are appreciative of the support in health, in particular supporting national efforts to combat the Non-Communicable Disease crisis in our region.”

“Recently, we have noted the assistance towards emergencies and disaster risk management as we had experienced during the recent measles epidemic in Samoa with the help of medical teams including one from the Israel Centre for Disease Control,” he said.

Tuilaepa was one of several Pacific leaders who met with President Rivlin in Nadi.

He has urged for a facilitated process in the endorsement of the already signed visa waiver arrangements between Israel and the relevant countries in the Pacific.

Tuilaepa said they appreciated the bonds of friendship Israel shares with the Pacific and vice versa as reflected of the growing interest for pilgrimages to Israel and other people-to-people links.

“We are happy to note that Israel is offering potential solutions to the many challenges we face in particular, creating knowledge based societies, building capabilities with the use of advanced technologies in the particular fields where Israel has demonstrable comparative advantage and innovation.”

“The emphasis on agriculture and food security as well as meeting basic needs such as water are important for isolated small island countries given our limited resources and the felt impacts of climate change,” he said.

“I wish to acknowledge this historical event between Israel and the Pacific because it demonstrates our strengthened role in creating durable and genuine partnerships towards the sustainable development of our countries,” said Tuilaepa.



Photo supplied Caption: Samoa PM Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi meets Israel's President Reuven Rivlin