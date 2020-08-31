Samoa PM considers increase in covid restrictions

Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi told his weekly radio show that extended quarantine for returning citizens was on the cards along with increased social distancing.

Tuila'epa said the current two weeks of quarantine were not adequate and the mandatory period should move to three.

He cited international research showing infected people disperse the virus via airborne droplets beyond the current two-metre social distancing limit.

He said the limit should be extended to 10 metres.

Meanwhile, last weekend's repatriation flight bringing 300 passengers from New Zealand was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland.

Tuila'epa has urged people to be patient, saying prevention is better than a cure.