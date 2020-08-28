Samoa PM says local families 'telling stories' to get money

Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi's comments came after the government decided to halt all international flights because of the Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand, which had impacted Auckland's Pacific Community.

The prime minister said there was plenty of food in Samoa and no one was running out of supplies.

He claimed families had been telling untruths because they wanted money from overseas.

Tuila'epa said there was a lot of quality tinned fish available which he said was a stable food for many Samoans, including himself.