 

Samoa PM still adamant on taxing church ministers

BY: Loop Pacific
11:02, June 15, 2020
Samoa's Prime Minister says his government is not about to slow down on it's campaign to have all church ministers pay taxes on all earnings from alofa or upkeep offerings given by their congregations.

Last year tax evasion charges against ministers of Samoa's largest church, the Congressional Christian Church of Samoa, were dismissed over legal technicalities.

Speaking on Radio 2AP, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, said the government could not overlook matters of income tax and would continue to pursue the matter in court.

Tuilaepa said the only church denomination still refusing to pay taxes was the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, he said all other denominations had registered and were paying taxes.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Church ministers
Samoa
