Samoa PM still adamant on taxing church ministers

Last year tax evasion charges against ministers of Samoa's largest church, the Congressional Christian Church of Samoa, were dismissed over legal technicalities.

Speaking on Radio 2AP, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, said the government could not overlook matters of income tax and would continue to pursue the matter in court.

Tuilaepa said the only church denomination still refusing to pay taxes was the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, he said all other denominations had registered and were paying taxes.