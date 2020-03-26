Samoa police and prison portfolio now under one Minister

Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said it's time to have the police and prisons under one minister and for the latter to return under the administration of the Ministry of Police.

The government had separated the management and administration of prisons from the Ministry of Police six years ago.

However Tuila'epa said the Cabinet made the decision on Tuesday for the safety of the country after 36 prisoners escaped in a mass prison break out on Monday night.

The prime minister said the overseas system of managing prisons by a separate authority does not work in Samoa.

He said inmates, especially the young offenders, obey and listen more to police officers than prison guards.

Earlier this week Samoa's prisons commissioner Taitosauā Edward Winterstein resigned following the prison break.