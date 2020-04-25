Samoa police capture wanted persons

Asomaliu was taken in from Fasitoo-tai on Thursday night.

SPS says it acknowledges the tremendous efforts of Fasitoo-tai pulenuu and village council as a result of his apprehension.

After weeks of running havoc in these villages, the village council stepped in and collectively and apprehended Asomaliu.

The village of Faleatiu also assisted police Thursday with the apprehension of both Iolamo Sanela moa and his brother Fotu Sanele Moa.

Both men will be charged for Causing Serious Bodily Injury with Intent and further additional criminal charges will be filed at the completion of police investigation.