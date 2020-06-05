Samoa Police Commissioner pressed about defendants

A senior court officer says the police commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil, may face a contempt of court charge if he continues to defy the orders made on Tuesday.

Acting Chief Justice Vui Clarence Nelson told a senior prosecution lawyer that if by today the defendant in a particular case does not appear, he would move to the next step.

According to sources in the Ministry of Justice, the commissioner has insisted for the court to notify the police three days ahead of any decision to bring the prisoners to appear before court.