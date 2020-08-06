Samoa Police continues search for hit and run culprit

A 24-year-old man was reported to have died at the scene when his bicycle was struck by one of three cars seen drag racing along the two-lane stretch of road heading East towards Malifa.

Police Commissioner Sua Fuiavailiili Egon Keil said they have made one arrest but are still looking for information that could lead to the identification of the main vehicle involved.

“So far we have tracked down the second vehicle that fled the scene and have arrested that driver. The third car stopped, and the driver did give assistance,” he said.

“However, we are yet to locate the first vehicle that had contact with the cyclist, any information from the public would be appreciated”.

The Samoa Police Service is calling on public to report any information or knowledge about the vehicle and driver responsible for the death of an innocent member of the public, to come forward.